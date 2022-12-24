 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India records 201 new COVID-19 infections; active cases rise to 3,397

Dec 24, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

India reported 201 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,397, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,691, with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.15 per cent and the weekly positivity at 0.14 per cent.

A total of 90.97 crore tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far, with 1,36,315 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, it said.

An increase of 17 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.