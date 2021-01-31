India records 13,052 new COVID-19 cases, 127 fatalities

With 13,052 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The national recovery rate has climbed to 96.99 percent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,274 with 127 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,23,125. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

There are 1,68,784 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.57 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,65,88,372 samples have been tested up to January 30 with 7,50,964 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 127 new fatalities include 42 from Maharashtra, 18 from Kerala, 9 each from Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, 8 each from Delhi and Punjab.

A total of 1,54,274 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,042 from Maharashtra followed by 12,350 from Tamil Nadu, 12,213 from Karnataka, 10,849 from Delhi, 10,164 from West Bengal, 8,650 from Uttar Pradesh and, 7,153 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.