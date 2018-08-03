India recorded 29% below normal rainfall last week, trend likely to continue in Aug-Sept

India recorded 29 percent below normal rainfall last week. Central India and the southern peninsula remained largely rain-deprived while rainfall picked up significantly in east and northeast parts of the country, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report adds that the coming days will offer little respite and that rainfall will only pick up on August 6.

According to the report, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that monsoon will be normal to above normal between August 2 and August 8 in Uttar Pradesh, eastern and northeast states. The western coast may receive heavy rainfall during this phase.

The months of June and July recorded below normal rainfall of 5 percent and 6 percent respectively, across the country.

East and northeast India have witnessed the largest deficit in rainfall of 26 percent since June 1 that has pulled the overall monsoon performance down, the report suggests. But, rainfall in this region is picking up with 13 percent rainfall recorded during the week between July 26 and August 1.

Overall, rainfall is expected to remain weak in the earlier days of August.

Western Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra’s Marathwada, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh’ Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive scanty rainfall during the time, the report cites the met department as saying.

IMD downgrades forecast

The met department also said on Friday that overall monsoon rains will be below normal in August and September and that it was downgrading the initial forecasts about a normal monsoon for the second half of the season.

"The rainfall during August-2018 is likely to be 96 plus/minus 9 percent of LPA (Long Period Average) and expected to be higher than predicted in June. Quantitatively, the rainfall for the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 95 percent of LPA with a model error of plus or minus 8 percent," the IMD said.

Monsoon rains is considered normal in the range of 96-104 percent of the LPA. The 90-96 percent of the LPA range is considered "below normal".

Earlier, weather forecasting agency Skymet had also revised its monsoon forecast for 2018 to 92 percent of the LPA from the earlier normal monsoon prediction, considering the present scenario.

(With PTI inputs)