App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India receives 42% more rains than average this week: IMD

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55 percent of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15 percent of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's monsoon rains in the week ending on July 31 were above average for the second time since the start of the season on June 1, helping farmers accelerate the planting of summer-sown crops and easing concerns of drought.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55 percent of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15 percent of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.

India received 42% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to July 31, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

Close

Overall, India has received 9% less rain than average in the first half of June-September monsoon season.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.