India ready to take its place at the global top table: UNSC President Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

Dec 02, 2022

India on Thursday assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the 15-member Council during its two-year tenure as an elected UNSC member.

India is ready to take its place at the global top table as a country that is willing to bring solutions and contribute positively to the global agenda, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj has said.

The country's 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, with Kamboj, India's first woman Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York sitting in the President's seat at the powerful horseshoe table for the month.

"I'll draw your attention to the last two years in particular because human memory is always short. So let's begin with the immediate past," Kamboj said in response to a question on support for India as it assumes the Presidency of both the UNSC and G20 on Thursday.

Kamboj said that in the last two years, as the world went through various crises, "India has always been there as a solution provider.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kamboj said India supplied medicines, medical equipment, as well as sent medical teams to countries in need and supplied 240 million doses of vaccines to over 100 countries.