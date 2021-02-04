MARKET NEWS

India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh

Delivering his keynote address at the IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave, he said organising a conclave of countries in the IOR on the margins of the international event "Aero India-2021" shows the importance India attaches to the vision of common growth and stability, and constructive engagements with them.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

(Image: Twitter/ RMO India)

India is ready to supply various weapons systems, including missiles and electronic warfare systems, to countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Delivering his keynote address at the IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave, he said organising a conclave of countries in the IOR on the margins of the international event "Aero India-2021" shows the importance India attaches to the vision of common growth and stability, and constructive engagements with them.

"Our efforts are to synergise the resources and efforts in the Indian Ocean, including, defence Industry industrial cooperation amongst participating countries," Singh said.

Many of the IOR countries are becoming globally competitive and are developing new technologies, including defence shipyards for design and shipbuilding, which can be jointly harnessed through regional cooperation efforts, the Minister said.

He said the Indian aerospace and defence industries present an attractive and significant opportunity for foreign companies across the supply chain to take their cooperation to newer levels.

"India is ready to supply various types of Missile systems, Light Combat Aircrafts/Helicopters, Multi-Purpose Light Transport aircraft, Warship and Patrol Vessels, Artillery Gun systems, Tanks, Radars, Military Vehicles, Electronic Warfare Systems and other weapons systems to IOR countries," he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #defence #India #Indian Ocean #Rajnath Singh
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:40 pm

