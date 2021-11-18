MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India re-elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term

The election of members of the executive board took place on Wednesday. "India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25, the Paris-based Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) said in a tweet.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

India has been reelected to the UNESCO Executive Board, one of the three constitutional organs of the United Nations, for the 2021-25 term.

The election of members of the executive board took place on Wednesday. "India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25, the Paris-based Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter on Thursday to applaud the good work of the MEA and the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO. Good work #TeamMEA and @IndiaatUNESCO, he said in a tweet.

Good work #TeamMEA and @IndiaatUNESCO, he said in a tweet. Reacting to India’s election, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi thanked countries for supporting India’s candidature. Delighted to inform that India has made it to the Executive Board Of UNESCO.

Heartiest congratulations and thankful to all the member countries who supported our candidature, she said on Twitter. In Group IV Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China also were elected.

Close

Related stories

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the United Nations’ agency (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference.

Acting under the authority of the General Conference, the board examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General.

It consists of 58 member-states each with a four-year term of office, according to the UNESCO website. UNESCO has 193 member states.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #UNESCO
first published: Nov 18, 2021 10:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.