    India ranks third in world 'start-up' ecosystem: Union minister Anurag Thakur

    Thakur said the world is looking towards New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India is now the biggest exporter of vaccines, biggest exporter of mobile phones and defence equipment.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking at the valedictory function of 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival (Antarnaad) under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Jammu University.

    Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said India is now the hub of the 'Start-up’ ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 'Start-Ups’ and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars.

    The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports were speaking at the valedictory function of 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival (Antarnaad) under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Jammu University.

    More than 1,000 participants from 18 universities across the country participated in the week-long festival. "India is now the hub of 'Start-up’ ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 ’Start-Ups’ and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars which has been possible only by the contribution of India’s youth,” the minister said.

    Thakur said the world is looking towards New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India is now the biggest exporter of vaccines, biggest exporter of mobile phones and defence equipment.