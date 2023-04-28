India puts country on alert for scorching heat waves in May

India is predicting blistering heat waves in May, which could strain the power network, hurt the economy and threaten people’s lives.

Temperatures will be above-normal in some northeastern, southern and eastern regions, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The South Asian nation is bracing for a searing summer. Heat waves trigger spikes in electricity use as people switch on their air conditioners and fans, piling more pressure on the power grid and increasing the risk of blackouts.

For the millions in the world’s most populous country who toil outdoors, many without adequate protection, the heat leads to productivity losses and can even be deadly.