Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

India pursuing with New Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians, 2 PIOs after mosque shootings

India's High Commission has said that any Indian national affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's High Commission in New Zealand on March 16 said that it has been pursuing with local authorities whereabouts of seven Indians and two Indian-origin persons after the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques. Two Indians are receiving treatments, the Indian mission said.

"We have been pursuing with NZ auth whereabouts of 9 Indians, incl 2 PIOs. 2 indians receiving treatment. Following up with NZ Govt for others. Also r in regular touch with their families (sic)," the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.

At least 49 worshippers were killed on March 15 in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.

On March 15, the Twitter account of India's High Commissioner in New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli tweeted: "As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families".

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on March 15 that India's High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with local authorities for more information.

The mission has tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.

Witnesses said that victims being shot at close range, with women and children believed to be among those killed.

The gunman at one mosque was an Australian-born citizen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Sydney, describing him as "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist".

Approximately 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. There are over 30,000 Indian students in the country, according to the Indian High Commission's data on its website.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #India #New Zealand #world

