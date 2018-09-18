India provides relief supplies to Bangladesh for Rohingyas

India on Monday provided relief supplies including over 1 million litres of kerosene oil and 20,000 stoves to Bangladesh for Rohingya Muslims who live in makeshift camps in the country, the third phase of assistance to the Sheikh Hasina government to meet the humanitarian needs of hundreds of thousands of refugees who fled an army crackdown last year in Myanmar.

Bangladesh, which faced a big influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar, has called on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Myanmar to address the issue.

Over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar's violence-hit Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh since August last year when the military intensified crackdown against alleged militant outfits of Rohingya Muslims.

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over 1.1 million litres of super kerosene oil and 20,000 kerosene multi wick stoves to Minister of Disaster Management and Relief Mofazzel Hussain Chowdhury at Cox's Bazar.

The kerosene oil and stoves will address the energy needs of the displaced persons and contribute to environmental conservation in Bangladesh by reducing demand for locally sourced firewood.

This is as per the requirement of assistance expressed by Bangladesh, the High Commission of India said in a statement.

The relief supplies were then distributed to displaced persons at Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar.

Vikram Doraiswami, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh, Myanmar) of the Ministry of External Affairs was also present on the occasion.

This is the third phase of humanitarian assistance by India to Bangladesh to assist in its efforts to meet the requirements of displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

In September last year, India under the 'Operation Insaniyat', extended the first phase of humanitarian assistance comprising 981 metric tonnes of relief supplies.

The relief material included rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, ready-to-eat noodles, biscuits, mosquito nets among others to meet the immediate requirements of the approximately 3,00,000 displaced persons at that time.

In May, 373 metric tonnes of relief material containing 104 metric tonnes of milk powder; 102 metric tonnes dried fish; 61 metric tonnes baby food; 50,000 raincoats; and 50,000 pairs of gum boots for the rainy season were handed over in Chattogram.

India has always responded readily and swiftly to any crisis in Bangladesh in keeping with the close ties of friendship between the two countries, the statement said.

India remains committed to continue assisting the government and people of Bangladesh in meeting the humanitarian needs of displaced persons from Myanmar, it added.