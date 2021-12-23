India provides 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 10,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to Myanmar

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

India has provided 10 lakh doses of ‘Made in India’ coronavirus vaccines and a grant of 10,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to Myanmar as part of its continued humanitarian support for the neighbouring country, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The assistance was announced during the visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is here on a two-day tour, the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar’s military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

Shringla handed over the vaccines to the Myanmar Red Cross Society on Wednesday.

“Emphasising that India shares a long border with Myanmar, Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s continued humanitarian support for the people of Myanmar. In the context of Myanmar’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, he handed over one million doses of "Made in India” vaccines to the Myanmar Red Cross Society,” the ministry said in a statement.

“A part of this consignment would be utilised for communities living along Myanmar’s border with India. A grant of 10,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to Myanmar was also announced,” it said.