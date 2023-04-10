 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India proves naysayers wrong in Afghanistan with soft power approach

Ranjit Bhushan
Apr 10, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

After the arrival of the Taliban in August 2021, New Delhi has clawed its way back in the war-torn nation with its soft power approach, amid positive signs of welcome by the new regime

File Image: India Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (L) and Afghanistan ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay (R) flags off the first lot of wheat shipment from the ICP Attari to Afghanistan (Getty Images)

April 2023 seems far removed from August 2021, when the Taliban came to power for a second time in Afghanistan.

The naysayers had written off India with dire forebodings – the Islamic crescent was at India’s frontiers; expect ISI-backed Taliban terrorists to wage a full-scale battle in Kashmir; it would be curtains for India’s development initiative in a country torn apart by war and civil strife, and Pakistan’s star would rise as a double-edged weapon to be unleashed against its old rival.

How quickly geopolitics changes. From being an outcast in Afghanistan, India, which was kept out of the Doha-based tripartite talks between the US, Pakistan and Taliban in 2020, has bounced back.

In February, the government allocated Rs 200 crore in aid to Afghanistan in its Union Budget for 2023.