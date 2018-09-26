App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

India proposes free trade agreement with Bangladesh

"In view of this, he proposed that India and Bangladesh may consider signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which would trade in goods and services and investments," the commerce ministry said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has proposed Bangladesh to consider negotiating a comprehensive free trade agreement with a view to promote two-way commerce and investments, an official statement said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who is in Dhaka, has said that after Bangladesh graduates from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status, it will no longer have duty-free and quota-free access for its products to the Indian market under South Asia Free Trade Agreement.

"In view of this, he proposed that India and Bangladesh may consider signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which would trade in goods and services and investments," the commerce ministry said.

CEPA is a free trade agreement under which two trading partners eliminate basic customs duties on maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, both sides liberalise norms to promote trade in services and investments.

related news

Prabhu said that the economic growth of Bangladesh is a model that could be emulated by other LDCs in the region.

He was speaking at a discussion on India-Bangladesh trade relations organised by the Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce in Dhaka yesterday.

The minister also said that the ministry is looking forward to developing a roadmap for resolving trade-related issues with Bangladesh.

He also spoke about issues related to upgradation of infrastructure at land customs stations for easing the flow of goods and people.

Prabhu added that the two countries may consider the possibility of cooperation in connecting Dhaka with rest of Bangladesh through broad gauge railway lines.

The two-way trade between the countries increased to $9.3 billion in 2017-18 from $7.52 billion in the previous fiscal.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #Bangladesh #India #Suresh Prabhu #trade

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.