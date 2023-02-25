 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, dialogue: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

The German Chancellor's visit to India came a day after the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue and it is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The talks between the two leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral ties as well as key regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

In his media statement, Scholz said the world is suffering as a consequence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and asserted that no one can change borders through the use of violence.

The war in Ukraine has led to immense loss and destruction, he said, adding "it is a catastrophe".