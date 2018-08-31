App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

India preferred destination for global investments: Dharmendra Pradhan

Asserting that nobody can stop the juggernaut of Indias growth story, he said company secretaries will have to play a major role in writing a new chapter in the countrys transformation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said India has emerged as the preferred destination for global investments and none can stop the country from growing further.

"Twenty first century belongs to Asian countries. Within Asia, India is the preferred destination for global investments," Pradhan, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said on the Second Day of the 3-day Golden Jubilee Year National Convention of Company Secretaries here.

Asserting that nobody can stop the juggernaut of Indias growth story, he said company secretaries will have to play a major role in writing a new chapter in the countrys transformation.

Pradhan, who is also the Union Skill Development Minister, gave an exclusive insight into 'Skill Development in India' and said to achieve the vision of 'Skilled India', the National Skill Development Mission is consolidating and coordinating skilling efforts.

"It is implementing a streamlined institutional mechanism driven by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE)," he said. The minister appreciated the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in its initiative to launch a three month certificate course on 'Certified CSR Professional'.

He said "this three month certificate course on 'Certified CSR Professional' by ICSI will not only help the corporate in their CSR initiatives with a trained workforce to handle CSR activities across India, but will also provide job opportunities to those who want to work in this specialized field."

Pradhan said the ICSI plays a larger role in preparing a professional cadre with specialized skills for a bright and shining India.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 08:42 pm

tags #Business #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #India

