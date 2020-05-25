India Post to home-deliver fruits in some Bihar cities

Q7. We don’t often picture cacti when imagining the Caribbean, yet the landscape of this place is more desert-like than anything else. Yet another reason why this place is distinctly unique, the island gets very little rain and grows very few crops. The reason its famous product came about is because the Spanish wanted to grow oranges and instead, they got strange, small, and tart little fruits instead. The peel of those weird orange failures was discovered to be perfect for making a product than has since been named after the place. Identify the place or product.

The India Post has partnered with the Bihar government to deliver 'Shahi Lichi' and 'Zardalu Mango' at the doorstep of people in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur, the department said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Bihar Postal Circle has made an agreement with Department of Horticulture, Government of Bihar, for logistics of Shahi Lichi from Muzaffarpur and Zardalu Mango from Bhagalpur and its delivery to the doorstep of the people," the statement said.

The India Posts spokesperson said that the purchase will include delivery charges.

The partnership has been forged to address the woes of litchi and mango cultivators in the state due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

People can place order for the fruits on the website of the Bihar horticulture department.

The 'Shahi Lichi' of Muzaffarpur and 'Zardalu Mango' of Bhagalpur are famous variety of fruits.

"This facility will be initially available to people of Muzaffarpur & Patna for 'Shahi Lichi' & Patna & Bhagalpur for 'Zardalu Mango'. Lichi will be booked minimum for 2 kilogram (kg) and mangoes for 5 kgs," the statement said.

According to the statement, till now order for 4,400 kgs Lichi has been placed on website and may go upto 1 lakh kgs during the season. Order for Mangoes will start in last week of May.



