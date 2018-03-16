App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Post to equip postmen with Point of Sale machines

The Indian branch of a French payments company, Lyra Networks India, is responsible for developing the network of PoS machines across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The department of post will soon give point of sale (PoS) machines to postmen, which will allow people to pay for their parcels with debit cards. The expected rollout of the scheme will most likely happen in the next financial year, according to a report in Financial Express.

The Indian branch of a French payments company, Lyra Networks India, is responsible for developing the network of PoS machines across the country. Close to 1.5-.2.1 lakh new PoS machines could be given to the postmen for this project; each machine will cost somewhere between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000.

“This a very big project as it will entail a PoS machine for every postman. We are going to ensure the connectivity for these machines. This project is very important for digitisation because now everybody will be able to pay with a card," Christophe Mariette, chairman of the company, told the paper.

The government may have to incur costs other than the price of the devices. Providing internet connectivity in all areas and logistical help will also cost the government significantly. It will not be in vain, however, since many industry players have reported doubling of the use of debit cards since demonetisation.

related news

This scheme is in line with the postal department’s plan to roll out a full-service payments bank, under which postmen were given micro-ATMs in 2017. With branches in Raipur and Ranchi, the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) went online on January 30, 2017.

Communications minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament that IPPB will have 650 branches by April 2018. Many have opened bank accounts and received debit cards, but they have not been put to use to make these payments on the scale the government had hoped.

Citizens opened 313 million Jan Dhan accounts with deposits of Rs 76,117 crores, as on March 7 and RuPay cards issued for the account holders were 236 million.

tags #Business #India #India Post

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC