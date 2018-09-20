App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Post invites proposal for consultancy on setting up insurance arm

Communications Minister Manoj Sinha early this month said that the DoP has plans to set up insurance firm as a special business unit in two years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India Post has invited bids to appoint consultant for consultancy on setting up separate insurance services arm, according to official sources.

"The consultant will prepare project report on setting up of Postal Life Insurance (PLI) Strategic Business Unit (SBU), impact assessment, conversion into government owned independent company within Department of Posts (DoP) and overseeing implementation thereof," the source said.

The pre-bid meeting in this regard was held on September 18.

"All known players- Boston Consulting Group, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst and Young, KMPG, Deloitte India etc were present," the source said.

Communications Minister Manoj Sinha early this month said that the DoP has plans to set up insurance firm as a special business unit in two years.

At present, the postal department offers one of the oldest life insurance schemes for benefit of government and semi-government employees Postal Life Insurance (PLI), which was introduced in 1884.

Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI), introduced on March 24, 1995, provides insurance cover to people residing in rural areas, especially weaker sections and women living in rural areas. As on March 31, 2017, there were 46.8 lakh PLI and 146.8 lakh RPLI policies across the country.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:01 pm

tags #Business #India #Manoj Sinha

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.