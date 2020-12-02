PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India-Portugal Tech Summit to be held from December 7-9

The DST with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced the 26th edition of Technology Summit 2020 on Tuesday. Portugal is the partner country this year.
PTI
Dec 2, 2020 / 08:32 AM IST
Cambridge Technology Enterprises | Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC, USA, a wholly owned step down subsidiary, sold 63,888 shares of EasyKnock, Inc, for $241,349.70 to Viola Fintech I, LP a Luxembourg limited partnership. (Image: ctepl.com)
Cambridge Technology Enterprises | Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC, USA, a wholly owned step down subsidiary, sold 63,888 shares of EasyKnock, Inc, for $241,349.70 to Viola Fintech I, LP a Luxembourg limited partnership. (Image: ctepl.com)

The 26th edition of India-Portugal Technology Summit 2020 will be held over a digital platform from December 7-9, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

The DST with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced the 26th edition of Technology Summit 2020 on Tuesday. Portugal is the partner country this year.

Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, DST, said the summit will witness signing of several MoUs and agreements which will increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

He emphasised that there has been successful bilateral research cooperation between India''s Department of Science and Technology (DST) with the Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT) of Portugal.

Both organisations have planned to structure their cooperation in sectors such as water, healthcare, agriculture, IT/ICT, clean technologies etc, Sharma said.

He said approximately 450 proposals have been received against the recently announced India-Portugal joint call.

He also said both the governments are poised to support the development of scientific and technological cooperation between Indian and Portuguese researchers and to strengthen the scientific partnership between research groups from each country by establishing bilateral research networks, enhancing research cooperation, and promoting the exchange of knowledge between Indian and Portuguese scientists.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 2, 2020 08:32 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.