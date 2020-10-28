India Pollution Tracker: Check air quality index in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities

With the onset of winter, the quality of air has started deteriorating across India. Over the last few weeks, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped dangerously low in the northern regions of the country, especially in New Delhi.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was enforced in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on October 15 to help reduce air pollution.

While the AQI hovering in the ‘hazardous’ levels (especially in later stages of winter) has been a concern for many years, medical experts have warned that air pollution can aggravate the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study conducted in UK found that about 15 percent of deaths worldwide from COVID-19 may be linked to long-term exposure to air pollution. Researchers found that in Europe the proportion of COVID-19 deaths linked to air pollution was about 19 percent, in North America it was 17 percent, and in East Asia about 27 percent.

Meanwhile, the central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the national capital's air quality was likely to remain very poor till October 31.

Here’s the AQI of major Indian cities as of 11.00 am on October 28:

> New Delhi 308 (PM2.5 136)> Ahmedabad 164 (PM2.5 61)> Bengaluru 98 (PM2.5 41)> Mumbai 352 (PM2.5 187)> Pune 50 (PM2.5 6)> Chennai 27 (PM2.5 26)> Hyderabad 143 (PM2.5 56)

> Kolkata 200 (PM2.5 90)

Source: AQI India

PM2.5 is the mixture of solid particulate matter and liquid droplets found in the air. Breathing such air can affect the heart and cause chronic cardiovascular problems.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 is ‘moderately polluted’, 201–300 is ‘poor’, 301–400 is ‘very poor’ and 401–500 is considered ‘severe’. The categorisation may vary depending on the monitoring agency.