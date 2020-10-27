172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-pollution-tracker-aqi-air-quality-index-october-27-delhi-mumbai-air-pollution-major-cities-6019831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Pollution Tracker: Air quality index today in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities

Delhi and Mumbai continue to record the highest air pollution levels among all major Indian cities.

Moneycontrol News
File image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File
File image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File

With the beginning of winter and the stubble burning season, air quality has started deteriorating in parts of India. Over the last few weeks, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped in the northern regions of the country, especially in New Delhi.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was enforced in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on October 15 to help reduce air pollution.

While the AQI hovering in the ‘hazardous’ levels (especially in later stages of winter) has been a concern for many years, medical experts have warned that air pollution coupled with the novel coronavirus could lead to a serious healthcare crisis.

Close

Here’s the AQI of major Indian cities as of 10.00 am on October 27:

related news

New Delhi: 338 (PM2.5 – 184)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: 349 (PM2.5 – 184)

Kolkata, West Bengal: 157 (PM2.5 – 77)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: 25 (PM2.5 – 41)

Hyderabad, Telangana: 152 (PM2.5 – 75)

Bengaluru, Karnataka: 68 (PM2.5 – 38)

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: 114 (PM2.5 – 61)

Source: AQI India

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 is ‘moderately polluted’, 201–300 is ‘poor’, 301–400 is ‘very poor’ and 401–500 is considered ‘severe’. The categorisation may vary depending on the monitoring agency.

PM2.5 is the mixture of solid particulate matter and liquid droplets found in the air. Breathing such air can affect heart and cause chronic cardiovascular problems.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Air pollution #AQI #Delhi #India #India Pollution tracker #mumbai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.