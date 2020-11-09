172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-pollution-tracker-aqi-air-quality-index-november-9-delhi-mumbai-pune-air-pollution-major-cities-6089181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Pollution Tracker: Check AQI today in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities

AQI Tracker: Delhi and Mumbai continue to record the highest air pollution levels among all major Indian cities.

Moneycontrol News
File image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File
File image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File

With the onset of winter, the quality of air has started deteriorating across India. Over the last month, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped dangerously low in the northern regions of the country, especially in New Delhi.

Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Centre has introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years of jail term and Rs 1 crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

While the AQI hovering in the ‘hazardous’ levels (especially in the later stages of winter) has been a concern for many years, medical experts have warned that air pollution can aggravate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the AQI of major Indian cities as of 7.15 am on November 9:

> New Delhi: 577 (PM2.5 - 455)
> Mumbai, Maharashtra: 206 (PM2.5 – 142)
> Kolkata, West Bengal: 172 (PM2.5 – 82)
> Chennai, Tamil Nadu: 134 (PM2.5 – 64)
> Hyderabad, Telangana: 175 (PM2.5 – 79)
> Bengaluru, Karnataka: 113 (PM2.5 – 58)

> Ahmedabad, Gujarat: 211 (PM2.5 – 85)

Source: AQI India

PM2.5 is the mixture of solid particulate matter and liquid droplets found in the air. Breathing such air can affect the heart and cause chronic cardiovascular problems.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 is ‘moderately polluted’, 201–300 is ‘poor’, 301–400 is ‘very poor’ and 401–500 is considered ‘severe’. The categorisation may vary depending on the monitoring agency.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 07:32 am

