India Pollution Tracker: Check AQI today in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities

AQI Tracker: Delhi continues to record the highest air pollution levels among all major Indian cities.

Moneycontrol News
January 31, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Air quality has been deteriorating across India amid falling temperatures. Over the last three months, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has fallen dangerously low in the northern regions of the country, especially in New Delhi, where it is on the brink of an "emergency" level.

While the AQI hovering in the "hazardous" levels (especially in the late stages of winter) has been a concern for many years, medical experts have warned that air pollution can aggravate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Centre has introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years of jail term and Rs 1 crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

Here's the AQI of major Indian cities as of 5.05 am on January 31:
CityAQIPM2.5
New Delhi354197
Mumbai, Maharashtra23193
Kolkata, West Bengal318144
Chennai, Tamil Nadu7142
Hyderabad, Telangana17783
Bengaluru, Karnataka12468
Ahmedabad, Gujarat18369

Source: AQI India

PM2.5 is the mixture of solid particulate matter and liquid droplets found in the air. Breathing such air can affect the heart and cause chronic cardiovascular problems.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51–100 is "satisfactory", 101–200 is "moderately polluted", 201–300 is "poor", 301–400 is "very poor" and 401–500 is considered "severe". The categorization may vary depending on the monitoring agency.
TAGS: #Air pollution #air quality index #AQI #Delhi #India #India Pollution tracker #Weather
