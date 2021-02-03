MARKET NEWS

India Pollution Tracker: Check AQI today in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities

AQI Tracker: Delhi continues to record the highest air pollution levels among all major Indian cities.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST
Representative image: AP

Air quality has been deteriorating across India amid falling temperatures. Over the last three months, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has fallen dangerously low in the northern regions of the country, especially in New Delhi, where it is on the brink of an "emergency" level.

While the AQI hovering in the "hazardous" levels (especially in the late stages of winter) has been a concern for many years, medical experts have warned that air pollution can aggravate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Centre has introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years of jail term and Rs 1 crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

Here's the AQI of major Indian cities as of 6.05 am on February 3:
CityAQIPM2.5
New Delhi372218
Mumbai, Maharashtra21287
Kolkata, West Bengal320142
Chennai, Tamil Nadu6338
Hyderabad, Telangana17879
Bengaluru, Karnataka12866
Ahmedabad, Gujarat316146

Source: AQI India

PM2.5 is the mixture of solid particulate matter and liquid droplets found in the air. Breathing such air can affect the heart and cause chronic cardiovascular problems.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51–100 is "satisfactory", 101–200 is "moderately polluted", 201–300 is "poor", 301–400 is "very poor" and 401–500 is considered "severe". The categorization may vary depending on the monitoring agency.
TAGS: #Air pollution #air quality index #AQI #Delhi #India #India Pollution tracker #Weather
first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:22 am

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

