India plays wait-and-watch as Mahinda Rajapaksa sends feelers: All you need to know about Sri Lankan crisis

India has so far disengaged itself and continue to "wait and watch" over the ongoing political turmoil in Sri Lanka. This comes even as former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa sending feelers to the Indian government over the last two days, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Rajapaksa on October 29 assumed charge as the island nation’s new Prime Minister even as defiant Ranil Wickremesinghe asserted that he still commands majority in Parliament.

The speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament has refused to acknowledge Rajapaksa as the prime minister. The speaker has also warned that there could be "bloodbath" on the streets if the political crisis is not resolved immediately.

Rajapaksa assumed the duties in the prime minister's secretariat which was not used by the ousted prime minister Wickremesinghe.

What’s happening in Sri Lanka?

On October 26, President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and sworn in Rajapaksa as the prime minister. This happened immediately after Sirisena’s party abruptly quit the ruling coalition.

Rajapaksa said that he accepted the invitation to become PM with a view to avoid the politics of hate. He has vowed set up an interim government that will protect the human rights of all citizens and judiciary.

Rajapaksa has said that he will call parliamentary election as soon as possible.

The dramatic political development came days after Wickremesinghe visited New Delhi for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Days before the meeting, President Sirisena had claimed that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) had plotted to assassinate him.

According to a report by The Hindu, at a cabinet meeting, Sirisena told ministers that the RAW was “trying to kill” him, but “Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not be aware of the plan.”

However, Sirisena later called PM Modi and "categorically rejected" the reports.

Sirisena has suspended the Parliament until November 16. This move is being seen as an extended opportunity for Rajapaksa to gain support of members of parliament ahead of a floor test.

The parliament was earlier due to meet on November 5 to unveil the 2019 budget.

Wickremesinghe's United National Front (UNF) has 106 MPs while Rajapaksa has 95 MPs of the United Peoples' Progressive Alliance (UPFA).

Rajapaksa needs 18 more MPs to give him a simple majority of 113 in the House of 225 members. Rajapaksa has already got support of two UNP MPs on October 26.

Main Tamil Party Tamil National Alliance has 16 MPs and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has six.

Was Sirisena’s move legal?

Under the 19th Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution adopted in 2015, the President no longer has the power to sack the prime minister at his or her discretion.

The prime minister can only be dismissed if the Cabinet of ministers is dismissed, the prime minister resigns or the prime minister ceases to be a member of parliament.

The President can remove a minister only on the advice of the prime minister.

President Sirisena camp's argument is that the Cabinet ceased to exist the moment the United People's Freedom Alliance (Sirisena’s party) withdrew from the government.

When there is no Cabinet, no prime minister and the president has the power to appoint the person whom he or she thinks commands the majority in parliament.

According to the 19th Amendment, the prime minister can only cease to hold office by death, resignation or if the government has lost the confidence of parliament by a defeat on the budget or a vote of no-confidence.

While Wickremesinghe has asserted that he still commands majority support in Parliament, his claims are contested by the Sirisena’s supporters who assert Article 42 of the constitution clearly says that the president shall appoint as prime minister the Member of Parliament, who, in the his opinion, is most likely to command the confidence of Parliament.

What it means for India

Rajapaksa is believed to be close to China. Chinese President Xi Jinping was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Rajapaksa on his appointment.

China has developed high stakes in Sri Lanka since it made over $8 billion Chinese investments, including the Hambantota and Colombo port projects during Rajapaksa’s tenure that was widely regarded as pro-Beijing.

The Hambantota port in Rajapaksa's hometown was built by a Chinese company and funded by Chinese loans.

The Sirisena government subsequently gave Hambantota port on a 99-year lease to China for $1.1 billion debt swap deal raising concerns in India as Beijing stepped its presence in the Indian Ocean region.

China has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure and developments in Sri Lanka since Rajapaksa's rule.

Wickremesinghe’s government had tried to re-balance Sri Lanka's foreign relations away from China and towards India and Japan.

In the lead up to the 2015 presidential polls, Sri Lanka had expelled the Colombo station chief of RAW, accusing him of helping the opposition oust Rajapaksa, according to a report by Reuters.

An Indian foreign ministry spokesman had denied any expulsion and said that transfer was a routine decision.

The Reuters report citing sources suggests that India was asked to recall the agent in December 2015 for helping gather support for then joint opposition candidate Sirisena after persuading him to ditch Rajapaksa’s cabinet.

