India plans unity theme for G-20 as PM Modi balances global powers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is positioning India as a driving force of unity when it hosts next year’s Group of 20 meetings, underscoring a tricky road ahead as the nation seeks to balance between competing global powers.

“India’s G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world,” Modi said on Tuesday, adding that India’s logo for the summit would be the lotus as a symbol of hope. “No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms.”

However, India and Modi are caught in a delicate balancing act with global powers since the war in Ukraine broke out and this will get amplified when it takes over as the host of the G-20 meetings from Indonesia from Dec. 1.

The US and its allies have so far largely avoided pressuring New Delhi over its close ties with Russia, a key supplier of weapons and energy. And India is trying to draw closer to the US and the Quad, a grouping that includes Japan and Australia, as it stands up against China militarily and economically.

The G-20 Summit in India in 2023 will reflect the spirit of वसुधैव कुटुंबकम…One Earth, One Family, One Future! pic.twitter.com/FVEPBOTKev

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

“Assuming the G-20 presidency at such a critical juncture is a challenging task at hand,” India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant wrote in a column in the Economic Times newspaper. “But India is well prepared to transform this challenge into an opportunity.”

India will use the presidency to focus on climate action, energy security, stronger public health systems and the accelerate the 2030 sustainable development goals, he added.

Modi has often used the Sanskrit phrase “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which means the world is one family. He has publicly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that “today’s era is not one for war” and urged him to seek peace in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has jolted India’s economy and it fears the spillover impact from the sanctions on Russia, even though it hasn’t participated in US-led efforts against Moscow. Instead, India has taken the opportunity to snap up cheaper Russian oil for its economic benefit.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has cut almost all growth forecasts for the Group of 20 next year while the World Bank has predicted the global economy could face a recession next year.

Despite Modi’s pleas for world peace, he has been accused by critics and the opposition of running a socially divisive agenda back home and there are concerns among Indian minorities that his government isn’t doing enough to stop alienating them. His cabinet has no Muslim ministers in a country where 14% of the population come from that community.

India will assuming the G20 Presidency this year. Sharing my remarks at the launch of G20 website, theme and logo. https://t.co/mqJF4JkgMK

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

Nevertheless, India taking a prominent position on the global stage next year will help Modi burnish his credentials as a global statesman ahead of elections due in 2024. Modi is likely to extend his time in power for a third term.