India plans to add 500 GW renewable energy by 2030: Government

India plans to add 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy to its electricity grid by 2030, in a bid to clean up air in its cities and increase the share of renewables in its electricity grid, the government said on June 25.

"By 2030 India plans to establish 500 GW of Renewable Energy capacity," said Anand Kumar, senior official at India's renewable energy ministry.

"India would have installed 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022 without taking into account large hydro and 225 GW including large hydro," Kumar said in a statement. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.