172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-plans-brics-games-during-khelo-india-games-next-year-5757261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

India plans BRICS Games during Khelo India Games next year

"BRICS Games 2021 will be held during same time and at same venues as of Khelo India Games 2021 so that our players from various parts of the country who will gather for Khelo India Games will have the benefit of witnessing BRICS Games from close quarters.

PTI
Image credit: Pixabay
Image credit: Pixabay

India are planning to host BRICS Games in 2021 and may align it with Khelo India Games, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said. Rijiju's announcement came after he attended a meeting of Sports Ministers of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Tuesday.

India will get chairmanship of the five-nation independent international group in 2021.

"BRICS Games 2021 will be held during same time and at same venues as of Khelo India Games 2021 so that our players from various parts of the country who will gather for Khelo India Games will have the benefit of witnessing BRICS Games from close quarters.

Close

"This will be a great morale booster and motivational moment for them," the Minister said in a statement.

He added: "We are hopeful of organizing Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games in 2021.

"During Khelo India Youth Games 2021, we will invite BRICS member countries to showcase their traditional indigenous games during the inaugural or closing ceremony of Khelo India."
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 10:56 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.