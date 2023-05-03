 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India planning to simplify patent laws to spur R&D: Official

PTI
May 03, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

Addressing the CII Global Science, Research and Innovation Summit, Akhilesh Gupta, senior adviser at the Department of Science and Technology, said while India grants an average of 23,000 patents per annum, it lacks the culture of patents filing.

The Centre on Tuesday said it was mulling over making the Indian Patent Act, 1970 more simplified and research-friendly for product oriented results.

Gupta, who is also secretary of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), said the time duration for filing of patents and the same being granted is three years in India against the global average of two years.

He said the central government is looking to simplify the patent laws to encourage research, development and innovation in the country. According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, all funding agencies of research in the country will merge into a single entity -- National Research Foundation (NRF) -- with an objective to catalyse quality research in the country. It will have twin objectives of basic research and high-quality innovation.