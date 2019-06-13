India planning to have own space station, says ISRO chief K Sivan

The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.
India is planning to launch its own space station, ISRO chief K Sivan said on June 13.
The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission."We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station," Sivan told reporters.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:45 pm