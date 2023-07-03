India permits potato imports from Bhutan without any license till Jun 2024

Earlier, it was allowed till June 30 this year.

India on Monday permitted imports of potatoes from Bhutan without any license for one more year till June 2024. Earlier, it was allowed till June 30 this year.

"Import of potatoes...is allowed from Bhutan without any import license, up to June 30, 2024," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Imports of fresh or chilled potatoes stood at $1.02 million in 2022-23.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said that the import of 17,000 metric tonnes of fresh (green) areca nut without a minimum import price (MIP) condition from Bhutan will also be allowed through LCS (land customs station) Chamurchi (INCHMB). Chamurchi is a small village in the Jalpaiguri district. It is close to the Bhutan border. INCHMB is a location code.

Further, in a trade notice, the directorate laid out a procedure for the allocation of quota for the export of broken rice on humanitarian and food security grounds, based on requests received from governments of other countries. It has extended the last date for submission of an application for obtaining a license for the export of broken rice to Senegal, Gambia and Indonesia, up to July 6.

applicant or any applicant failing to export the allocated quota to the respective country(ies), within the specified time period, will be blacklisted for the next two financial years and action under the relevant provisions of FT (D&R) Act, 1992, as amended, shall be taken against the applicant," it said. Foreign trade happens as per the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulations) Act, 1992.