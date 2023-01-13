 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, past UNSC members highlight challenges in carrying out Council's work amid COVID-19-related restrictions during their term

Jan 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway completed their 2021-2022 tenure as elected members of the 15-nation Security Council on December 31.

India and four other countries, whose two-year tenure on the Security Council ended in December, have outlined challenges faced in conducting the Council's work amid restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic during their term and made recommendations to improve the working methods of the UN organ if faced with similar difficulties in the future.

The UN and its bodies, including the Council, had to implement alternate working arrangements during the two years, necessitated by the pandemic and restrictions imposed in its wake across New York, the host city of the UN Headquarters.

The Permanent Representatives of the five UN member states have jointly written a note in their personal capacities based on their experience as elected members of the Security Council in 2021 and 2022, when the 'Council was still operating under modified procedures, and, for part of that time, unable to conduct its work in person owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.'

The envoys outlined difficulties they faced while carrying out the work of the Council during the past two years and made recommendations, expressing hope that the note will "serve as a reference on some of the lived challenges and limitations of the period and inspire changes should there be a future disruption of the Council's ability to hold in-person meetings."

The note has been jointly written by the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of Ireland Fergal Mythen, Kenya's UN envoy Martin Kimani, Mexico's Ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente and Norwegian envoy Mona Juul.