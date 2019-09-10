India, Pakistan to clash over Kashmir issue at UNHRC on September 10. Here is all you need to know

India and Pakistan are slated to lock horns over the Kashmir issue at the ongoing 42nd Human Rights Session on September 10.

India has sent a high-level delegation, led by Ajay Bisaria, the High Commissioner expelled by Pakistan, as part of a five-point plan to downgrade ties with New Delhi, and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East.

The delegation is already in Geneva, Switzerland and holding talks with representatives of various other member countries to counter Pakistan’s allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir. India is expected to address the session at 6 pm on September 10.

After the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories, Pakistan had said it will bring up the matter at all international fora.

Last month, Pakistan had written to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alleging "massive violations of International Human Rights Law" in Jammu and Kashmir. But, its efforts had fallen flat as the participating nations, except for China, in the closed-door meeting favoured India on the issue, saying Jammu and Kashmir was a matter internal to India.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), had said, "Today, I have knocked on the doors of the Human Rights Council, the repository of the world's conscience on human rights, to seek justice and respect for the people of Kashmir.”

Qureshi added that the top UN rights body should not be embarrassed on the world stage by its inaction over the issue, news agency PTI reported.

Pakistan is also slated to move a resolution against India’s moves to “muzzle human rights” in J&K, The Times of India has reported. To defeat this resolution, India needs enough members in the 47-member body.

While many African, Asian and Latin American nations have offered their in-principle support, India needs to ensure that their support translates to votes and that these countries do not abstain en masse during the procedural vote.

On September 9, UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet, in her opening statement at the session, had said, "I am deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists." This could be a sign for trouble for India. Bachelet even expressed concerns on the NRC exercise undertaken by the Modi-government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan could face the heat of the human rights body over its blasphemy laws, which are “routinely used to target religious minorities for personal or political motives and result in a violation of fundamental rights”, according to a statement by the UNHRC.

In another development, large scale protests have been broken out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) over atrocities by the Pakistani army and human rights violations.