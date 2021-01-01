MARKET NEWS

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations in annual practice

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

India and Pakistan on January 1 exchanged the list of nuclear installations and strategic facilities under the terms of an agreement which restricts the two countries from attacking each other's atomic facilities in case of a war, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The exchange, covered under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan, took place through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the statement said.

The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, and came into force on January 2, 1991, provides, among other things, that the two countries inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities on the first of January of every calendar year.

This is the 30th consecutive exchange of the list between the two countries. The first one had taken place on January 1, 1992.

As part of the exchange, the Ministry of External Affairs handed over a similar list to an officer of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and the Foreign Office of Pakistan handed over its list to the Indian High Commission.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #India Pakistan relations
first published: Jan 1, 2021 03:06 pm

