you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

India-Pakistan dialogue 'absolute essential element' for resolving Kashmir issue: UN chief

"Our capacity is related to good offices and good offices can only be implemented when the parties accept it. On the other hand, it relates to advocacy. The advocacy was expressed and will be maintained," Guterres told a press conference at the UN headquarters.

PTI

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres asserted that "dialogue" between India and Pakistan is an "absolute essential element" for resolving the Kashmir issue.

The UN chief was asked about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what will he do to bring a solution to the Kashmir issue.

"I go on with a clear opinion that human rights must be fully respected in the territory and I go on with the clear opinion that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an absolute essential element for the solution of the problem," he said.

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter and there is no need for a third-party mediation, including either from the UN or the US.

The UN Secretary General has also repeatedly asserted that his good offices are available only if both India and Pakistan ask for it.

India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcated it into two union territories. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter" and also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:56 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

