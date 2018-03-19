App
Mar 19, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India, Pakistan Deputy High Commissioners are having sleepless nights: Here's why

The two countries have been accusing each other of systematic harassment of diplomats, including ringing of doorbells of deputy High Commissioners’ residence at 3 am.

Moneycontrol News

India on Sunday gave yet another Note Verbale to Pakistan through the High Commission in Islamabad, protesting the "intimidation and harassment" of its mission officials.

This is the 13th such diplomatic note given by India to Pakistan in less than three months.

Foreign Ministries of the two countries have been alleging each other of engaging in a systematic harassment of diplomats and their families. In some of the incidents, involve allegations of ringing of the doorbells of deputy High Commissioners’ residences at 3 am, diplomats being tailed by security services and intimidation from unknown people.

India’s claims

related news

Reports suggest that India has highlighted three cases of harassment, in the communication to Pakistani foreign ministry.

In one of the incidences, second secretary at India’s mission was aggressively followed by unidentified people in a car in close proximity in an intimidating manner while he was going to a restaurant.

In the second incidence, four high commission officials travelling in their official vehicle were aggressively followed while going to Aabpara market by two unknown persons on motorcycles.

The website of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan continues to be intermittently blocked causing inconvenience and affecting the normal functioning of the mission, reports suggest.

Pakistan’s claims

Pakistan has claimed that, in one of the incidences, their diplomats and their children were ‘followed and intimidated’ in India.

They also alleged that their political counsellor had been ‘evicted from a cab and harassed by unknown persons who used abusive language, threatened him and filmed the whole incident with impunity.’

(With PTI inputs)

