India, Pak should resolve Kashmir issue through political measures: Mirwaiz Farooq

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq today said the political leadership of India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue through political measures to put an end to the bloodshed.

He was referring to Army chief Bipin Rawat's comments on the 70th foundation day of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment.

Rawat said the radicalised youth of the Valley would soon realise that the gun was not the solution to their problem as neither the Army nor the terrorists would achieve their goals through it.

"Its time their political counterparts accede to what their chiefs have realised and resolve the Kashmir dispute through political measures putting an end to bloodshed," Farooq wrote on Twitter.