Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India overtakes France to become world's sixth-largest economy

India's GDP in 2017 was USD 2.597 trillion, slightly ahead of France's USD 2.582 trillion, according to World Bank data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has become the world's sixth-largest economy, pushing France to seventh place, according to World Bank data on gross domestic product (GDP) of countries for 2017.

India's GDP in 2017 was $2.597 trillion, slightly ahead of France's $2.582 trillion. But France's per capita GDP was about 20 times higher than India's.

India ranks just below the UK, which recorded a GDP of $2.622 trillion in 2017.

The US topped the list, with a GDP of $19.390 trillion, followed by China, which had a GDP of $12.237 trillion. Japan, Germany ranked third and fourth respectively.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast India's economy to grow at 7.4 percent in 2018 and 7.8 percent in 2019. At this pace, India's growth will be significantly faster than the IMF's world average of 3.9 percent in 2018.
