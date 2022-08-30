English
    India one of most important countries in world: Harvard professor Michael Porter

    PTI
    August 30, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

    India is one of the most important countries in the world and it has a lot of strength and energy, Harvard Business School (HBS) professor Michael E Porter said on Tuesday.

    Participating through video conferencing in an event organised by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Porter said Indians want to be successful and they also want to be prosperous.

    He also emphasised the need of integrating the social and economic agendas for achieving India's aim of becoming a high-income country by 2047.

    Also, speaking at the event, Christian Ketels, professor at HBS, said India is one of the countries that have the greatest potential for increasing its growth opportunities for all its citizens.

    Institute for Competitiveness Chairman Amit Kapoor said if the world has to succeed, India has to be a success story.
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Harvard professor #India #Michael Porter
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 02:19 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.