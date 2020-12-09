India offers fighter jet trainer to US

In a first major weapons sales pitch by India, a fighter jet trainer has been offered to the United States.

The US Navy has launched a global search for Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS). In response, India has offered Lead in Fighter Trainer (LIFT) version of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), reported The Economic Times.

The offered aircraft has experience gained by Indian developers from the naval version of the LCA, which has successfully demonstrated operations from an aircraft carrier.

According to the report, India has sent in a detailed project plan of the aircraft, including advanced avionics that enable the LIFT LCA to mimic almost all types of fighter jets, from cockpit display layout to control performances.

All the work on the aircraft has been done in house, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairperson R Madhavan told the publication.

Giving example, the chairperson said, if they need Rafale characteristics in the aircraft, to the pilot it will seem like he is flying Rafale.

The offered aircraft is based on the LCA MK1A that is on order by the Indian Air Force.

The US Navy is evaluating the offer, said the report. If it goes ahead with the selection process and shortlists the aircraft for the next step, a demonstrator can be produced from the Indian side, the report suggested.

The LCA meets all the basic parameters that the US Navy asked in its Request for Information (RFI), it said.

The developers feel there is an even chance for success of getting shortlisted by the US Navy as an aircraft of the type does not currently exist, said the report.