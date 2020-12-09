PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India offers fighter jet trainer to US

The offered aircraft is based on the LCA MK1A that is on order by the Indian Air Force.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 12:23 PM IST

In a first major weapons sales pitch by India, a fighter jet trainer has been offered to the United States.

The US Navy has launched a global search for Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS). In response, India has offered Lead in Fighter Trainer (LIFT) version of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), reported The Economic Times.

The offered aircraft has experience gained by Indian developers from the naval version of the LCA, which has successfully demonstrated operations from an aircraft carrier.

According to the report, India has sent in a detailed project plan of the aircraft, including advanced avionics that enable the LIFT LCA to mimic almost all types of fighter jets, from cockpit display layout to control performances.

All the work on the aircraft has been done in house, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairperson R Madhavan told the publication.

Giving example, the chairperson said, if they need Rafale characteristics in the aircraft, to the pilot it will seem like he is flying Rafale.

Close

Related stories

The offered aircraft is based on the LCA MK1A that is on order by the Indian Air Force.

The US Navy is evaluating the offer, said the report. If it goes ahead with the selection process and shortlists the aircraft for the next step, a demonstrator can be produced from the Indian side, the report suggested.

The LCA meets all the basic parameters that the US Navy asked in its Request for Information (RFI), it said.

The developers feel there is an even chance for success of getting shortlisted by the US Navy as an aircraft of the type does not currently exist, said the report.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #United States #world
first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:43 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.