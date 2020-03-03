App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 02:51 PM IST
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India now suspends visa for nationals from Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea

Announcing the suspension with immediate effect, the communication from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, added: "Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India on March 3 suspended all visas, including visa on arrival, for nationals of Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea, in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Visas for Chinese nationals were suspended earlier.

The latest suspension comes on the wake of two new coronavirus cases, one each in Delhi and Hyderabad, detected on March 2.

Earlier in February, the government had suspended visa on arrival for passengers from Japan and South Korea, two countries where the virus has spread fast.

It further added:

"Regular (sticker) visas/e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have traveled to Peoples Republic of China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after 01.02.2020, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate."

The Ministry clarified that only diplomats, officials of UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew from the countries mentioned above are exempted.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

