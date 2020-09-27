India now produces 5 lakh PPEs per day, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on September 26 said 110 personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers in India are producing more than five lakh PPEs each day.

“We have 110 PPE manufacturers in India, producing over 5 lakh per day,” the minister said, adding that states that once complained of shortage of PPE gear “now say they do not have a place to keep them when we talk about sending PPEs.”

He was speaking at the 79th Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), where he pointed out the organisation’s role in providing “quick and innovative solutions … be it drugs, vaccines, testing, sequencing, PPEs, hospital assistive devices, masks, sanitisers, disinfection systems.”

“Today, as you are aware testing counts have exponentially increased in the country. More than 2,000 genomes have been sequenced at CSIR and they have developed tools for the analysis,” he added.

"We started with one lab when the COVID-19 crisis started but today we have 1,823 labs. We have crossed 7 crore tests and are doing tests around 13-15 lakhs per day during the past few days. Vaccines in India are in the initial phases of the trial," ANI quoted him say.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 5,992,532, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 94,503, it added.

Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 956,402. As many as 4,941,627 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far. As many as 88,600 new COVID-19 cases and 1,124 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 82.1 percent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 71,257,836 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (September 26). Of these, 987,861 were tested yesterday.

Globally, there have been over 3.26 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 9.88 lakh people have died so far.