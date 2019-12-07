App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India now known as 'rape capital', says Rahul Gandhi

Winding up a three-day tour of his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress MP also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his (Modi's) entire political career was based on hatred and division and violence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Citing the increasing number of rape cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.

Winding up a three-day tour of his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress MP also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his (Modi's) entire political career was based on hatred and division and violence.

"The girls, sisters and mothers must be shocked when they read newspapers that every day a girl is raped or killed... The international community today ridicules India. India is known as the rape capital of the world," Gandhi said.

Close

In an apparent reference to the rape case against UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, he alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to react when the victim's car was hit by a truck.

related news

"UP BJP MLA is involved in rape and PM hasn't said a word. Her car is hit by a truck and PM doesn't say a word... Foreign nations are asking this question why the nation can't take care of its daughters," Gandhi said.

Directly attacking the Prime Minister, Gandhi said Modi represents the worst aspects of the country.

"We have a PM who believes in the ideology of hatred and violence. His entire political career is based on hatred and division and violence. He divides religions communities and languages, he insults culture. He doesn't understand economics. Our people live in fear and discomfort," Gandhi said and urged the people of the country not to "underestimate" their (peoples) strength to change the narrative of the nation.

The Wayanad MP had earlier in the day attacked the BJP led government for the alleged rise in violence across the country, particularly against women.

"You have seen the increase in violence across the country. Lawlessness, atrocities against women. Every day we read about a girl getting raped and molested. Violence against minority communities and dalits is also increasing," Gandhi said at the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) convention here.

Gandhi's remarks comes a day after Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

The country's biggest strength, which used to be its economy, was now its biggest weakness, Gandhi said adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a concept of taking the country forward. Gandhi visited various places during his three day tour, including the house of Shehala Sherin, who died of a snake bite last month.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 7, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.