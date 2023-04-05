 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India now has no dial up connections, confirms TRAI

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

“Only BSNL was reporting the dial-up subscribers until March 2021 and afterwards BSNL was also not reporting any dial-up subscribers,” TRAI said in its note.

As the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) moves to repeal a decades-old regulation that dictated the technology's quality of service, the last dial-up connection, reported by BSNL, was switched off in India in March 2021.

TRAI released draft regulations inviting comments from stakeholders on the repeal of Regulation on Quality of Service of Dial-Up and Leased Line Internet Access Service, 2001.

“These regulations were issued when the dial-up service was the only service available for accessing low-speed internet,” TRAI said in a draft released on April 3, referring to the 2001 regulation.

“With the passage of [...] time, the telecommunication networks both wireline as well as wireless have evolved to offer high-speed broadband service on xDSL, FTTH, LTE, etc.,” the regulator said in an explanatory note, referring to technologies used by telecom and broadband providers to deliver their services.