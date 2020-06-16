India now among largest procurers of drones: Report

Drones are becoming increasingly popular with the Centre, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitting the use of drones for COVID-19 related measures and to tackle locust swarms.

The Indian government is now among the largest procurers of drones and drone services in flagship projects, The Economic Times reported.

Commercial use of unmanned aerial vehicles has not been permitted yet.

At the United Nations (UN), India recently highlighted the importance of drones and contact tracing apps in managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Drones have been used to spray pesticides on locust swarms in states such as Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The Survey of India will map 660,000 villages by 2024 using drones. The target is to map 100,000 villages before the end of the current fiscal year, the report said.

"This

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

is a very small project where we’re only looking to map Abadi lands (rural lands used for residential purposes). It is important since it directly benefits citizens who suffer from land ownership issues. Much bigger projects, like mapping all of India’s agricultural lands, are already in the pipeline and could be launched as soon as next year," Girish Kumar, the Surveyor General of India, told the publication.