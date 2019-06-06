App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

India notifies tax info exchange pact with Marshall Islands

The TIEA is based on international standards of tax transparency and exchange of information and enables sharing of information on request.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has notified a tax information exchange agreement (TIEA) with the Marshall Islands, enabling bilateral sharing of banking information and allowing officials of one country to undertake tax examinations in the other, the finance ministry said on June 6.

The TIEA for exchange of information with respect to taxes was signed on March 18, 2016 at Majuro, the Capital of the Marshall Islands.

India notified the TIEA on May 21, 2019.

Close

"The agreement enables exchange of information, including banking and ownership information, between the two countries for tax purposes," a finance ministry statement said.

The TIEA is based on international standards of tax transparency and exchange of information and enables sharing of information on request.

"The agreement also provides for representatives of one country to undertake tax examinations in the other country," it added.

The agreement will enhance mutual cooperation between India and the Marshall Islands by providing an effective framework for exchange of information on tax matters which will help curb tax evasion and tax avoidance.

The Marshall Islands are a sprawling chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls in the Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and the Philippines.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #India #Marshall Islands #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.