India not in favour of reopening some clauses of Paris agreement: Official

India is not in favour of reopening some clauses of the Paris agreement on climate change and this has been largely accepted, a top Environment Ministry official said on October 1.

Environment Secretary CK Mishra said India will not be adversely impacted in the wake of the Trump administration pulling out of the historic climate agreement.

The Paris agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"In all our negotiations, that we are having today or we are going to have tomorrow, the US is part of it. There has been a talk of reopening of some of the clauses of Paris agreement.

"India is not in favour and that has been largely accepted. So as of now, if the US is with us, it strengthens the climate change negotiations, but I dont think we are having an adverse impact affect as far as negotiations are concerned," Mishra told reporters.

He was asked whether there will be any adverse effect on India after US pulled out of the Paris agreement.

The Paris agreement, signed in 2015 also aims to strengthen the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change.