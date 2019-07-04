App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India not granting 'points of call' status to any additional airports presently: Govt

When an airport is designated as 'point of call' for a foreign airline, its aircraft can arrive or depart from there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Presently, India is not granting 'point of call' status to any airport apart from the ones that have already got it as Indian carriers may be adversely affected, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on July 4.

When an airport is designated as 'point of call' for a foreign airline, its aircraft can arrive or depart from there.

For example, the designated carriers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have up to 13 'points of call' in India, according to Puri.

Close

"Presently, interior 'points of call' in India are not being granted (except for already designated 'points of call') as this may adversely affect operations of Indian carriers and harm development of hubs within the country," Puri said in his written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

related news

He added that granting the 'points of call' status to additional airports depends upon the "terms of reciprocity and balance of benefits".

According to the minister, the Andhra Pradesh government had requested the Centre to grant 'point of call' status to the Vijayawada airport for two UAE carriers -- Emirates and flydubai.

"At present, there is no quid pro quo available for Indian carriers for granting additional 'points of call' to the designated carriers of the UAE," Puri clarified in the House.

Before a country's airline can operate international flights, a "bilateral air services agreement" has to be negotiated to decide how many total flights (or seats) each week can be allowed from one nation to another.

Once the agreement is signed, each country is free to allocate these flying rights to its respective airlines. During the negotiations of the agreement, the number of "points of call" is also decided for the respective airlines.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #aviation #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.