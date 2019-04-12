App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Netherlands vow to strengthen ties

The two countries held Foreign Office Consultations here, with the Indian side led by A Gitesh Sarma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and Johanna (Yoka) Brandt, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leading the Dutch delegation.

India and the Netherlands discussed ways to strengthen bilateral political and economic ties, including boosting cooperation at the United Nations and other international fora.

"India and the Netherlands share a multi-faceted relationship. Both countries used this opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, scientific and cultural cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at the United Nations and other international fora, it added.

India welcomed the participation of the Netherlands as the partner country for the 25th edition of the CII-DST Tech Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi in October 2019, the MEA said.

Both sides underlined the importance of sustaining exchanges at all levels, including the high level, it said.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 08:37 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Netherlands

